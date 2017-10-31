New brewery, affordable housing coming up at P&Z

A brewery has applied to the Planning and Zoning Board for a permit to establish a brewing operation with an associated pub and patio at 100 Raton Drive. The board will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium. The Wednesday meeting is a change from the board’s usual Tuesday meetings due to Election Day.

The applicant is Tribus Beer of Milford, which lists Sebastian D’Agostino and Matthew J. Weichner of Milford as managers and members of the LLC. Six other people are listed as members of the LLC. They have applied for a special exception for a brewery with a pub and patio.

The 2.28-acre property is located near the cul de sac on Raton Drive. The property is zoned light Industrial and has a 15,000 square foot building that is a warehouse with an office. Best Buddies LLC is the property owner. Howard Greenspan of Fairfield is the manager of that LLC.

The board will also conduct a public hearing on an 8-30g affordable housing application for 65 Plains Rd., which is in the Corridor Design Development District 1. AAP Builders LLC is applying for a special permit and site plan review for 12 units of housing on the 0.56-acre property. The property owner is Sixty-Five Plains Road LLC. Both LLCs list Andrei Piatrevich of Fairfield as member and manager.

Finally, there will be a hearing for a special permit, site plan, and coastal area management review for a new single-family house at 32 Field Court. Saul and Patricia Englander are the owners. The 0.07-acre parcel is located in the R-5 zone.