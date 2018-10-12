Election issue Letters to the Editor policy

The Nov. 1 edition of the Milford Mirror is the last issue before the upcoming election.

The Milford Mirror has long held to stricter letter writing standards for this issue. The following will be adhered to regarding political/campaign letters for the Nov. 1 issue.

Letters attacking candidates will not be published in the print edition because the candidate will not have a chance to refute the charges in print prior to election.

Letters cannot exceed 250 words.

Candidates who were attacked in a previous letter/commentary have the right to submit a letter refuting the charges.

Letters must be received by Monday at 5 p.m. to be published in the weekly print edition of the paper.

The Milford Mirror will make every effort to publish all letters received, but if space does not allow, the letters will be published in the order they are received.

Online letters

Letters, as submitted, will be posted online until noon Nov. 5, which is the day before the election, and until 2 p.m. for any rebuttals to letters posted online earlier. (To clarify, these letters will run “as submitted,” meaning they will not be edited for length unless they exceed the normal 500 word limit for letters)

Letters can be emailed to [email protected]