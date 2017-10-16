State warns drivers to watch for deer and moose

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has cautioned drivers to watch out for increased deer and moose activity along roads, especially during early morning and evening hours.

Fall is the peak of the breeding season for the state’s small but expanding moose population in the northern part of the state. The breeding season, or the rut, for white-tailed deer closely follows the moose breeding season, running from late October through late December.

DEEP’s Wildlife Division says motorists should heed Deer Crossing signs. Drivers are advised to slow down and drive defensively should a deer or moose be spotted on or by the road. Because moose are darker in color and stand much higher than deer, observing reflective eye-shine from headlights is infrequent. When struck, moose often end up impacting the windshield of vehicles. All moose and deer vehicle collisions should be reported to local, state, or DEEP environmental conservation police officers (860-424-3333).

“During 2016, approximately 3,700 deer were killed in the state due to collisions with vehicles,” said Rick Jacobson, director of the DEEP Wildlife Division. “Over 40 moose-vehicle accidents have been reported in Connecticut between 1995 and 2016, with an average of two per year since 2002. Two moose-vehicle accidents have already occurred this past September. It is believed that one of the moose traveled from Stafford to Essex over a five-day period before being struck by a motorist.”

Residents are asked to report moose sightings at ct.gov/deep/wildlife.