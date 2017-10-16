Preschool showcase slated for November

The Annual Preschool Showcase, sponsored by Kids Count, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Milford Library on New Haven Avenue.

Preschools from Milford will be there to share information about their programs which will include the school’s philosophy, curriculum, registration information and fees. Parents will have the opportunity to meet the staff and ask questions that will be helpful to them as a beginning step in deciding which preschool they will enroll their child.

Kids Count of Milford will provide information on the importance of preschool and how to choose a preschool.

Staff from the Milford Family Resource Center will be on hand to discuss how to prepare your child for preschool.

For information call Peggy Kelly, executive director, at 203-783-3627 or email [email protected]

Children are welcome.