Obituary: Irene A. White, of Milford

Irene A. White passed away Thursday, October 12, at her home in Milford, CT.

Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed cooking, her family and especially the N.J. Devils. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Irene married George White and later moved to Staten Island to raise their children. They moved to Milford, CT where they enjoyed 15 happy years.

She was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her two sisters, Vera and Francis, her 3 children, Mark Troiano (Debbie), Susan Patrick (Dan) and Peter White (Gina), along with 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

As she would say, Go Mets!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT 06460 (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. Friends and family may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Purple Stride at https://www.pancan.org.

