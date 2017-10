The Jonathan Law boys cross country team completed its dual-meet season with a 23-36 win over Hillhouse to finish 10-6 for the year.

Michael Loschiavo once again led coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen with a second place finish.

Despite missing two of the top runners for the meet, Nelson Gomes, Matt Marino, Dan Wasserman and Cameron Pastir stepped up to secure the victory with their third, fifth, sixth and seventh places in the race.