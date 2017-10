The Milford Police Department’s annual police auction will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a preview of the items being auctioned at 9 a.m. Numerous bicycles of various shapes and sizes and other miscellaneous items will be sold to the highest bidder in as-is condition.

This year’s volunteer auctioneer will be Patricia Francis. The event will be held rain or shine at the rear of the Milford Police Department at 430 Boston Post Rd.