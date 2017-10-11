Boys soccer: Lawmen lose to Career/Hillhouse, 3-2

Jonathan Law lost to Career/Hillhouse, 3-2, in an SCC matchup on Tuesday.

Career/Hillhouse is now 8-2-1. Law, needing one more point to make states, is 6-3 and will host Daniel Hand Friday at 4:30.

“I thought we came out flat tonight in the first half and Hillhouse made us a pay in a big way,” Law coach Mike Gruber said. “They got us down (2-0) in the first twenty minutes of the game. We had a couple mental breakdowns on defense, but as we move forward we will clean that up”

Charles Sakouvogui and Raphael Joseph gave Career/Hillhouse the two-goal lead.

Law then mounted a second half comeback, by getting off 14 shots on goal and creating numerous corner kicks.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get the goal right off the bat in the second half, and that hurt us because Hillhouse countered us and had one really good shot and scored off it to make it 3-0,” Gruber said.

Law answered with half volley by Kevin Linn, assisted by Troy Anderson to cut the lead to 3-1. Law continued to pressure and Linn added his second goal of the night with eight minutes left.

“I was really happy with the fight we showed in the second half this game, but I just wish we had that in the first half and maybe the result would have been different,” Gruber said. “They finished their chances and we didn’t so they deserved to win.”