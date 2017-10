The Foran High boys soccer team played Xavier of Middletown to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Eric Haig scored the goal for coach Rick DiStefano Lions in the 63rd minute.

Xavier’s Jose Arias tied the match six minutes later.

Evan Miller had four saves for the Lions.

Anthony Shea made three stops for the Falcons, who had 10 shots to Foran’s five.