Jonathan Law’s girls volleyball team won a 3-1 decision from Sheehan High on Tuesday.

Coach Stacy Loch’s team improved to 9-5 with the win over the 6-7 Titans.

Pam Ellison was 18-for-18 serving and had 11 digs for Law.

Katie Eighmy had nine kills and two blocks.

Stephanie Felag had six kills and three blocks.

Leading Sheehan were Emily Musso (22 digs) and Samantha Iannone (9 kills, 2 aces).