Milford Mirror

Swimming and diving: Foran High loses close meet

By Milford Mirror on October 10, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Foran High’s swimming and diving team was edged out, 94-92, by Lyman Hall of Wallingford on Tuesday.

Coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions are 5-5 on the season.

200 MR: Lyman Hall (Kristina Driscoll, Nicole Cislo, Faith Gambardella, Sarah Beverage) 2:01.78; 200 Free; Jordan MacDonald, F, 2:02.00; 200 IM: Cislo, LH, 2:26.31; 50 Free: Beverage, LH, 26.44; Diving: Emma Longley, F, 276.15; 100 Fly: MacDonald, 59.43; 100 Free: Ava Corsi, F, 57.63; 500 Free: Gambardella, LH, 5:33.88; 200 Free Relay: Lyman Hall (Beverage, Cislo, Gambardella, Driscoll) 1:51.41; 100 Back: Madison Nemec, LH 1:06;78; 100 Breaststroke: Cislo, LH, 1:15.31; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Arianna Chen, Ana O’Connor, Emma Bell, Jordan MacDonald) 4:05.39.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Foran Lions set new mark in 200 medley relay
  2. Girls tennis: Foran Lions defeat Lyman Hall, 5-2
  3. Girls tennis: Lions improve to 7-4 with victory
  4. Girls lacrosse: Foran’s Sam O’Neill scores nine goals

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post CT Lottery Corporation and DCP warn consumers about mega millions scam Next Post Girls volleyball: Jonathan Law defeats Sheehan High
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress