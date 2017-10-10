Swimming and diving: Foran High loses close meet

Foran High’s swimming and diving team was edged out, 94-92, by Lyman Hall of Wallingford on Tuesday.

Coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions are 5-5 on the season.

200 MR: Lyman Hall (Kristina Driscoll, Nicole Cislo, Faith Gambardella, Sarah Beverage) 2:01.78; 200 Free; Jordan MacDonald, F, 2:02.00; 200 IM: Cislo, LH, 2:26.31; 50 Free: Beverage, LH, 26.44; Diving: Emma Longley, F, 276.15; 100 Fly: MacDonald, 59.43; 100 Free: Ava Corsi, F, 57.63; 500 Free: Gambardella, LH, 5:33.88; 200 Free Relay: Lyman Hall (Beverage, Cislo, Gambardella, Driscoll) 1:51.41; 100 Back: Madison Nemec, LH 1:06;78; 100 Breaststroke: Cislo, LH, 1:15.31; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Arianna Chen, Ana O’Connor, Emma Bell, Jordan MacDonald) 4:05.39.