Milford Mirror

Fisheries lab offers free tours in Milford on Saturday

By Milford Mirror on October 10, 2017 in Calendar, Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The Milford Laboratory, 212 Rogers Ave., will hold its 2017 open house Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering free tours and displays.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) fisheries lab employs approximately 20 full-time federal research staff, with additional visiting scientists, contractors and support staff. It was established in 1931 at the request of Connecticut’s oyster industry to help identify solutions to biological problems.

The Milford Laboratory continues to conduct state of the art science today that 1) informs management for the sustainable expansion of aquaculture 2) supports the shellfish aquaculture industry and advances new technologies and 3) maintains the Laboratory’s standing as a world leader in aquaculture science.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Milford Historical Society country store open for shoppers
  2. Children with autism can sign up for cooking and art classes
  3. Mannes School of Music performs at Fine Arts on May 8
  4. Milford Moves 5K slated June 12

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Milford police dog gets bullet proof vest Next Post Milford Restaurant week is this week
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress