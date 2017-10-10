Fisheries lab offers free tours in Milford on Saturday

The Milford Laboratory, 212 Rogers Ave., will hold its 2017 open house Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering free tours and displays.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) fisheries lab employs approximately 20 full-time federal research staff, with additional visiting scientists, contractors and support staff. It was established in 1931 at the request of Connecticut’s oyster industry to help identify solutions to biological problems.

The Milford Laboratory continues to conduct state of the art science today that 1) informs management for the sustainable expansion of aquaculture 2) supports the shellfish aquaculture industry and advances new technologies and 3) maintains the Laboratory’s standing as a world leader in aquaculture science.