Shoreline home approved

The Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved construction, with conditions, of a single-family house at 21 Tremont Street.

The 0.07-acre property borders the tidal marsh. Beth Vogler is the property owner.

Project manager Richard Morse said the project was partially funded by the Department of Public Housing and said the bungalow on the property was too storm-damaged to be elevated and needed to be torn down and replaced with a new structure.

The new house will have less lot coverage and impervious area than the original building. It will be built above the 500-year flood elevation, which is 15 feet above sea level, and will have a height of 31.2 feet.