Howard Nielson, 91, passed away in Escondido, Calif. on Sept. 21.

He leaves his wife of 68 years, Jean Tingley Nielson, their son Peter, daughter Melissa, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

After a career with NCR, Howard began playing jazz banjo and became the Small Band Music Archivist with America’s Finest City Dixieland Jazz Society.

