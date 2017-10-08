Senior Center calendar: 10-9 to 10-15

10-09-2017 to 10-15-2017

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Jean Kaluzynski Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY October 9, 2017

The Center is closed in observance of Columbus Day.

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Workshop

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

10:00 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision Support Group, October 23

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Line Dance

5:15 p.m. Pickle Ball Experienced

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, October 10, 2017

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club “ Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, October 11, 2017

9:00 a.m.- 1:15 p.m. AARP Safe Driver Course=call Ed Berry 203 549-9629 to register.

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

THURSDAY, October 12, 2017

9:05 a.m. Yoga

9:30 a.m. Beginners Computer Class

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 a.m. Intermediate Computer Class

11:00 a.m. Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Advance Care Planning for Future Health Care Choices

FRIDAY, October 13, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Stretch, Move and Connect

1:30 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginner

Sunday, October 15, 2017

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU October 9 to October 13

Monday, Closed for Columbus Day; Tuesday, hot seafood on a roll, macaroni salad; Wednesday, Flu Shots -Ham and cheese sandwich with soup; Thursday, meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn; Friday, eggplant Rollatini, pasta side, garlic knots.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

10/17 GILDED AGE OF THE BERKSHIRES:$111.00 a day full of history and estates and foliage.

12/6 RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL $145.00 Evening show and lunch on your own and explore EATALY a vibrant Italian Marketplace.

12/11 CULINARY INSTITUTE AND MILLS MANSION, lunch included $105.00

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive….

10/20 SONGS OF THE GRAND OLE [email protected] Nelson Hall $65.00

11/2 LESSON PLANS to Late Night @ 7 Angels lunch included $65.00

11/8 RAGS @ Goodspeed Opera House- lunch included $90.00

11/12 THE GAMES AFOOT @ IVORYTON lunch included $65.00

11/26 A CT CHRISTMAS [email protected] Norma Terris- lunch included $80.00

12/10 THE COLOR PURPLE @ Bushnell $100.00

Come by for the Broadway Preview..On Your Feet, Something Rotten, Bodyguard, Love Never Dies and more…Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals..and more

The Travel Wall…Daily – come by for detailed flyer… (Lunch included on all of these)

Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

.The Broadway Series @ Bushnell All Orchestra seats always. Preview on the travel wall.

.

Much more coming for October, November and December and the big tours coming for 2018 too. Coming in the Bushnell, The Color Purple, Love Never Died (follow up to Phantom) The Body Guard and HAMILTON. December 2018- January 2019. Pick up the Broadway Preview!

All detailed flyers are also on the Travel Wall…..Always ask! Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119