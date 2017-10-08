Swimming and diving: Foran posts double victories

The Foran High girls swimming and diving team took on a double challenge when coach Kristin Skuches Lions defeated both Sheehan High (91-78) and Guilford High (93-75) at the Foran pool.
Foran 91, Sheehan 78
200 MR: Foran (Emily Sportini, Kaya Vital, Jordan MacDonald, Ava Corsi) 2:03.93; 200 Free: Emma Bell, F, 2:17.80; 200 IM: MacDonald, F, 2:19.32; 50 Free: Corsi, F, 26.86; Diving: Emma Longley, F, 261.60; 100 Fly: Bell, F, 1:10.60; 100 Free: Katie Cosgrove, S, 1:02.37; 500 Free: MacDonald, F, 5:22.75; 200 Free Relay: Sheehan (Conchado, Sweet, Neal, Bui) 2:05.89; 100 Back: Amy Bui, S, 1:13.43; 100 Breaststroke: Kelly Laydon, S, 1:20.55; 400 Free Relay: Sheehan (Cosgrove, Wilson, Bui, Kerrigan) 4:37.05.
Foran 93, Guilford 75
200 MR: Foran (Emily Sportini, Kaya Vital, Jordan MacDonald, Ava Corsi) 2:03.95; 200 Free: Alex Mayo, G, 2:03.80; 200 IM: MacDonald, F, 2:19.32; 50 Free: Corsi, F, 26.86; Diving: Emma Longley, 261.60; 100 Fly: Emma Bell, F, 1:10.60; 100 Free: Ana O’Connor, F, 1:02.86; 500 Free: MacDonald, F, 5:22.75 200 Free Relay: Guilford (Mayo, Haley Moriarty, Julia Forte, Elizabeth Hicks) 1:57.34; 100 Back: Hicks, G, 1:18.50; 100 Breaststroke: Mayo, G, 1:18.26; 400 Free Relay: Guilford (Moriarty, Mayo, Julie Earle, Hicks) 4:20.08.