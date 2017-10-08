Little Kicks soccer registration

Registration for the MUSC Winter 2017-18 Little Kicks soccer season is currently open.

MUSC’s Little Kicks program is a pre-school age introduction into the sport of soccer.

This program is specifically designed for three and four-year-old children to learn the fundamentals of soccer through fun activities and games.

During the weekly one-hour session, each child will meet new friends, learn a new sport, and use lots of energy.

Visit musc.org for more information and to register. Email [email protected] to learn more about the program.