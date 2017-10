Hayley Byers second-half goal gave the Foran High girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Bunnell High in Stratford on Saturday.

Coach Casey Blake’s Lions are now 4-3-3 on the season.

Bunnell is 3-5-3.

Madeline Mitchell had four saves and Abigail Lucas three for the Lions.

Bunnell’s Jess Bryan had three stops.

The Bulldogs had seven shots to four for Foran.