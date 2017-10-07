Nick Fradiani performs at Milford mall Monday

Nick Fradiani, winner of American Idol Season XIV, will perform and sign his album, “Where We Left Off,” at the Connecticut Post Mall Monday, Oct. 9, at noon at Center Court outside Macy’s on the lower level.

Fradiani will sign 500 copies of his new album for fans following the performance. Copies will be available, despite the album’s official release date of Oct. 13.

Fradiani is a native of Guilford, and is the first winner of American Idol from the Northeast region.

“Our center is excited to partner with FYE to bring in someone so talented that has ties to Connecticut,” said Marketing Director Kelly Frantz. “We’re happy to host this event and give Nick’s Connecticut fans an opportunity to see him so close to home.”

The 31-year-old pop singer first won Mohegan Sun’s Battle of the Bands with his Milford-based band Beach Avenue in 2011. The band gained national recognition when they competed on the ninth season of America’s Got Talent in 2014.

Fradiani then decided to become a solo singer in 2015, and found success on the stage of American Idol.

Fans interested in Fradiani’s appearance can visit the link below for more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2072125749737986