Cross country: Lawmen garner 7 of 10 spots in quad meet

By Milford Mirror on October 7, 2017

The Jonathan Law boys cross country team defeated Stratford, West Haven and Platt Tech at Eisenhower Park, claiming seven of the top 10 spots in the race.

Coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen were led by Mike Loschiavo (first in 17:28) and Tyler Mckenna-Hansen (second in 18:01).

West Haven’s Sebastion took third in 18:04.

He was followed by Law’s Mayur Somalinga (18:55), Matt Marino (19:04) and Dan Wasserman (19:07).

Ryan Duffy of Stratford, Law’s Nelson Gomes, Stratford’s Elijah Brown and Law’s Cameron Pastir rounded out the top 10.

Platt Tech’s top runners were Lenny Samatus, Andres Garcia, and Carlos Texidor.

