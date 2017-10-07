Football: Foran High loses to Daniel Hand

The Foran High football team lost to Daniel Hand, 40-7, in an SCC Tier 2 game at the Surf Club in Madison on Friday night.
Jared Hubler passed for 93 yards and ran for an 8-yard TD.
His score in the second quarter, and Zac Cleary’s PAT, drew the locals even at 7-7.
Hand took a 14-7 lead into the locker room and scored 26 points in the second half.
Quarterback Phoenix Billings three three TD passes.
Delvantae Hutton ran for 198 yards.
Coach Jeff Bevino’s Lions are 3-2 overall and 1-2 in Tier 2.
Coach Dave Mastroianni’s Lions are 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the SCC Tier 2.
Mastroianni is a former Foran High player in his first season as head coach at Hand High.
Foran has a bye week and will host Sheehan High on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.