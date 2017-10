The Jonathan Law girls cross country team defeated West Haven, Stratford and Platt Tech at Eisenhower Park in Milford on Friday.

Laura Dennigan placed first overall with a time of 22:20 for coach Linwood Schulte’s Lady Lawmen.

Irmina Chrzastek was second in 23:15, Kaylee Brotherton fourth in 23:44 and Chloe McCullough fifth in 23:59.

Jordyn Konlian took sixth in 24:18, followed by Samantha Franzman 24:27, Cassandra Soda 25:09 and Sarah Paulus 25:11.