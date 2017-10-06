Boys soccer: Jonathan Law defeats Bassick, 4-1

Kevin Linn continued his strong play and scored two goals to help the Jonathan Law boys soccer team defeat Bassick High, 4-1, on Friday.

Linn opened the scoring for Law at the 26-minute mark when Jon Vitale played a ball into him and Linn beat the Bassick keeper Gustavo Poblano far post.

Law continued to pressure Bassick and got another one from Linn this time near post on another assist from Vitale.

Law came out hungry in the second half and Linn setup Will Contaxis for Law’s third goal.

Bassick answered in the 60th minute when Juan Osorio scored to cut the lead to 3-1.

Law hit the crossbar twice, before Matt Tournas played a ball across the box and Vitale hammered it home to score his third goal of the season making it 4-1.

“Jack (Pincus-Coyle) played a really good game and had six saves,” Law coach Mike Gruber said after the Lawmen improved to 6-2 on the season.

Bassick falls to 6-2-1.

Law plays Tuesday at Bowen Field against Career/Hillhouse.