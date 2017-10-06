Milford Mirror

Milford library hosts talk on Isis vs. Islam

The Milford Public Library and Milford Speaks Out will co-host a presentation, ISIS vs Islam, by Imam Sami Abdul Aziz.

The event will be held in the library program room on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. He will be discussing ISIS, terrorism and how it differs from Islam; and will touch on worldwide extremism by other groups in contrast to Islamic extremism.

This is a return engagement for Imam Sami. Last spring he discussed “Understanding Islam” to a standing room only crowd and was warmly received.

Imam Sami is the Muslim chaplain at Wesleyan University and president of Common Ground Services; a non-profit organization dedicated to providing education, consultation and community outreach of Islamic life and faith. In addition he is Imam of the Bloomfield Muslim Community Center.

Milford Speaks Out is an advocacy group dedicated to bringing about a fair and just community addressing such issues as immigration, diversity, environmental protection, equal rights, education and health care. The organization works with local, state and national leaders to advance policies that uphold core values of democracy.

