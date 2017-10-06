Swimming and diving: Foran Lions defeat West Haven

The Foran High girls swimming and diving team defeated West Haven, 97-77, in Milford.

Coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions improved to 3-4.

Isabelle Connelly, Kaya Vital, Emma Bell, Jordan MacDonald were first in the 200 medley relay (2:09.01).

Arianna Chen, O’Connor, Emily Sportini and MacDonald won the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.63).

Emma Longley captured the diving competition (244.12).

Ana O’Connor was first in the 200 freestyle (2:16.19).

Corsi won the 200 IM (2:30.17) and the 500 freestyle (5:54.24).

MacDonald was best in the 50 freestyle (25.96).

Jessica Anderson placed first in the 100 butterfly (1:12.65).

Bell was first in the 100 freestyle (1:03.21).