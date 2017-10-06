Milford Mirror

Swimming and diving: Foran Lions defeat West Haven

By Milford Mirror on October 6, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Foran High girls swimming and diving team defeated West Haven, 97-77, in Milford.

Coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions improved to 3-4.

Isabelle Connelly, Kaya Vital, Emma Bell, Jordan MacDonald were first in the 200 medley relay (2:09.01).

Arianna Chen, O’Connor, Emily Sportini and MacDonald won the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.63).

Emma Longley captured the diving competition (244.12).

Ana O’Connor was first in the 200 freestyle (2:16.19).

Corsi won the 200 IM (2:30.17) and the 500 freestyle (5:54.24).

MacDonald was best in the 50 freestyle (25.96).

Jessica Anderson placed first in the 100 butterfly (1:12.65).

Bell was first in the 100 freestyle (1:03.21).

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Girls tennis: Mercy High edges Foran, 4-3
  2. Softball: Parisi bats Lions to win over Indians
  3. Girls tennis: Lady Lawmen net 5-2 win over Lions
  4. Girls lacrosse: Westies top Lions

Tags: , ,

Previous Post SCC playoff schedule Next Post Napoli Kia gets OK to expand site
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress