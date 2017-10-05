Milford Mirror

Milford Restaurant week starts Oct. 9

By Milford Mirror on October 5, 2017 in Business, News · 0 Comments

Milford Restaurant Week will run next week from Monday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 15.

The 17 participating restaurants include: Archie Moores, Bar Louie, Bin 100 Restaurant, Bridge House Restaurant, Eli’s Tavern, Fonda La Paloma, Garden Grille at the Hilton Garden Inn Milford, Gusto Trattoria/Italian Restaurant, Mama Teresa’s Italian Restaurant, Monty’s River Grille at Great River Golf Club, Orchard Restaurant at Platt Tech, Plan B Burger Bar, Rainbow Gardens, Reggiano’s Pizza & Pasta Restaurant, SBC Restaurant and Beer Bar, Scribner’s Restaurant and Stonebridge Restaurant.

The staff at the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce and the restaurants and volunteers create and produce the event, with the support of Humanitects, a technology sponsor.

Milford Restaurant Week will offer price fixed dinners for $20.95 or $27.95. Where available, a prix fixe lunch menu will be offered at $14.95 or $17.95. The full list of options can be seen at MilfordRestaurantWeek.com. Reservations are suggested.

For more information on participating restaurants and menus, visit MilfordRestaurantWeek.com or call 203-878-0681.

 

