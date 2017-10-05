Milford Mirror

Man charged with selling drugs out of home

                            Kevin Lee

A Maple Street man was arrested Oct. 4 for allegedly selling drugs out of his home.

Kevin Lee, 22, of 97 Maple St. was arrested after the Milford Police Department’s Tactical Unit executed a search and seizure warrant at his home, which followed an investigation into drug sales there.

Police said they seized heroin during their search.

Detectives also served two outstanding arrest warrants on Lee for sale of narcotics. Lee is charged with the following: Possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with the intent to sell; possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale of narcotics.

Lee was held on $75,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on Oct. 5.

