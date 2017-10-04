Boys soccer: Magical moments define Law win over Foran

Kevin Linn had three goals and the Jonathan Law boys soccer team played its most complete game of the season in winning a 3-0 road decision to Foran High on Wednesday.

“This is our fourth straight win all against quality opponents and yes, this was the best we’ve played,” Law coach Mike Gruber said of his 5-2 Lawmen.

“Kevin is a special talent, a special player and he was the difference maker.”

Each of Linn’s goals were more impressive than the next, including a jaw-dropping strike from 25 yards out 17 minutes into the second half.

A senior, Linn scored 12 minutes in when he took a forward pass from Matt Evanko, made one move to create space, then blasted a goal right to left past Foran keeper Evan Miller.

His second goal came off a quick counter started by Will Contaxis. Fillipe Mourao had the assist at the 38:07 mark of the second session.

“Law has a dynamic striker in (returning All-Stater) Kevin Linn and we knew we couldn’t let us beat us,” Foran coach Rick DiStefano said after his Lions’ record dip to 2-2-4.

“There were three shots in this game by Linn that were nothing short of magical. To defend him you have to defend the service and we let three balls in the air go in to him.”

Law keeper Jack Pincus-Coyle had a magical moment of his own.

Foran’s Brendan May delivered a cross into the box that brought about a Law foul and a subsequent penalty kick opportunity with 16:11 remaining.

Lion All-Stater Caleb Tondora struck a solid shot only to see Pincus-Coyle spring to his left to knock it clear.

“We get a good chance and Law’s goalie saves a well-struck ball headed for the high corner,” DiStefano said.

“There was not much difference (between teams) in the game. There were only a few quality chances for each team and then he makes that save.”

The Lion coach wasn’t the only one taking note of Pincus-Coyle’s contribution.

“That was the highlight,” Linn said. “His save against a great player like Caleb was awesome. To keep a clean sheet against Foran on his birthday was special. We all feel safe having him back there.”

Pincus-Coyle believes his birthday helped.

“I think I just had better reaction time because it was my birthday,” he said. “But the shutout came because of the three guys in front of me, Troy Anderson, Kyle Goglia and Colin White.”