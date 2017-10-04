Girls soccer: Jonathan Law earns win over Foran

Grace Wooten scored a pair of goals and the Jonathan Law girls soccer team answered a late charge in the first half by host Foran High to post a 4-0 victory at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex on Wednesday night.

Coach J.D. Rhode’s Lady Lawmen improved to 8-0-1 on the season.

“We’ve played every team on our schedule once, but I was nervous coming here because our game with Foran is always a battle,” Rhode said.

“Foran but the pressure on us and at halftime I told the girls to take a breathe and be more committed to playing passes to the foot.”

Wootten went up in a crowd in front of Lion keeper Madeline Mitchell and took Rhea Grant’s pass and headed it home at the 24:57 mark of the first half.

Law keeper Jillian Rice and her backline led by Madison Butts, Morgan Macey and Abigail Bernstein then faced a furious late bid to tie things, as Foran’s Ariana Montero, Hayley Byers, Sara Portoff, Anna Lee Melton, Yasmine Lingane and Isabel Morales stayed on the attack.

Law’s Taylor Kandrach fine play at midfield with Cici Lopes and Gia Edwards helped weather the storm.

“What I love about my time is they don’t put their heads down,” Foran coach Casey Blake said of her 3-3-3 Lions. “They stay focused and look to make the next play.”

Five minutes into the second half, Law’s Jocelyn Wirth rocketed a shot under the crossbar to take the score to 2-0.

Mitchell smothered the next chance, but Law kept coming and earned a corner at the 32-minute mark.

Edwards passed the ball right to Wooten, and the junior found nothing but net for a 3-0 advantage at 31:02.

“Roady (Coach Rhodes) gave us a pep talk at halftime,” Wooten said. “It was scary at first playing our rivals, but once the nerves went away we began to play our game.”

Over the next three minutes, Foran came back.

Cassie Bennett, Mikayla Duhaime, Mya Wheeler, Gabriella Muoio and Tessa Malesky began to trap at midfield and attack, only to see Law’s back three clear long passes or send others wide.

Makayla Mai accounted for the fourth goal when the sophomore found space on Law’s third corner of the game and tallied inside the far post with 6:45 remaining.