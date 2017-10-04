Church service tonight for healing after Las Vegas tragedy

Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 PM at the

A Contemplative Service of Healing for the tragedy in Las Vegas will take place tonight,First United Church of Christ, 34 West Main St.

“We join as a community of faith in solemn prayer for those grieving after the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday,” states an announcement of the service. “Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, we began a vigil with luminarias in front of our Sanctuary to lament the loss of life. These lights will remain through our service on Wednesday evening.”

The community is invited to gather for music and prayer, remembering those who have died, been injured and for God’s people in general. Pastors and lay people from local churches will lead the service.

For information call the Rev. Ashley Grant at 203.877.4277 ext. 303.