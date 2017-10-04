Voight and Koppy host Trick or Trot 5K

Runners and walkers are invited to participate in the 6th annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K on Oct. 28 at Lisman Landing in Downtown Milford.

Proceeds go to the Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start is at 9 a.m. Fees are $27 per person for advanced registration and $30 for same day registration.

Milford native and NBC Connecticut co-anchor Heidi Voight and co-anchor Ted Koppy of Milford will host the event.

This is a family friendly event with a Kids Fun Run at 8:45 a.m. All participants are encouraged to wear costumes, and prizes will be awarded.

Event festivities will include pancakes served by Chip’s Family Restaurant Food Truck and food and drink from Subway, Regional Water Authority, Scratch Bakery, Rainbow Gardens, Chabaso Bakery and Power Crunch.

Music will be performed by rock and blues band The Elwoods.

The event is sponsored and organized by the law firm of Harlow, Adams and Friedman, P.C., and Sikorsky Credit Union. Other sponsors include H&Y Construction, James P. Nemergut, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, Old Republic Title Company, Standish Construction, Tom and Susan Collucci, Jim Dorney UBS, Max and Nancy Case, RM Skinner Enterprises, Maplewood at Orange and Arnold Peck’s Realty Word USA

To register for the race or for sponsorship information, visit milfordtrickortrot.com.

The Beth-El Center is a leader in caring for and meeting the needs of the hungry and homeless and strives to prevent and end homelessness. It serves individuals and families by providing temporary shelter and feeds up to eighty persons daily in the soup kitchen. Clients include veterans, elderly and people working through unemployment, illness, catastrophic events, mental health and substance abuse issues. The Beth-El Center is located at 90 New Haven Avenue in Milford. Visit www.bethelmilford.org for more information.