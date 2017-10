The Jonathan Law boys cross country team earned a third place team trophy at the Neubauer Invitational held at Sheehan High School.

Coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen were led by Michael Loschiavo with a time of 17:50 and Tyler McKenna-Hansen in 18:07.

Both received medals for their individual performances.

The other Law runners who contributed to the scoring were Nelson Gomes, Mayur Somalinga, and Matt Marino.