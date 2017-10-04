Tour Old Milford Cemetery Oct. 14

The Milford Historical Society will hold its fall tour of the Old Milford Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The walk starts from the DAR parking lot at 55 Prospect St. at 1 p.m., and it’s good to come a little early. The rain date is Oct. 21.

This is the society’s fifth tour and will include graves not previously discussed.

Re-enactors, standing next to gravestones, will talk about the history and achievements of the person buried there.

A $5 donation will be requested from each adult; admission is free for children, with adults, and free for students 12 years old and up.

Tickets may be purchased the day of the event or from the Society at 34 High St. on Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. until Oct. 8. The Canvas Patch, 5 River St., will also be selling tickets during normal business hours.

The cemetery, laid out in 1676, was where many settlers were buried.

Where were settlers interred before 1676? Come and find out where and why there are no grave markers. For more information, go to milfordhistoricalsociety.org or call (203) 877-1851.