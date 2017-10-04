Milford Mirror

Grillo plan: P&Z approves 342 apartments on West Ave.

By Thomas Ebersold on October 4, 2017 in News · 1 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Board voted 6 to 2 at its Oct. 3 meeting to approve with conditions a proposal for 342 apartments at 553 West Ave.

One condition is an increase in the required number of affordable units from 30% to 40% of the project. Another condition is that it meets state and federal regulations for flooding. The project was submitted under the state’s affordable housing regulation 8-30g, which overrides local zoning regulations.

The application was filed by Grillo Services LLC.

Check back for complete details.

