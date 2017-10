Jonathan Law defeated host Foran High, 3-1 (23-25, 27-25, 25-16, 25-22 in an SCC girls volleyball match on Tuesday.

Madi Bucko had 23 assists to lead coach Stacy Loch’s team to victory.

Colleen Goodwin had 13 kills.

Shawna Winters had nine kills and six digs.

For coach Julie Johnson’s Lions, Katherine Kiernan had 13 kills.

Briana Brassell had seven kills.

Alyssa Deptulski had 17 digs.