Obituary: Perry C. Perkins, 74, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Milford

Perry C. Perkins, age 74, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Milford, passed away on September 27, 2017 in Florida.

He was born on January 19, 1943 in Milford to the late Frank and Genevieve Ellison Perkins.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marines and before retiring, was employed as a welder for the Boilermakers Union #237.

Mr. Perkins is survived by his brother, Frank Perkins of Milford, sisters, Dianne Beckech and her husband, Ronald of Florida, Sally Perkins and Beverly Perkins, both of Milford and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Cleveland, Wayne and Alan Perkins. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 10 a.m., in Kings Highway Cemetery.

Smith Funeral Home, 135 N. Broad St., Milford is handling the arrangements.

To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com.