Football: Lawmen to visit Branford High

By Bill Bloxsom on October 4, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Hayden Hulme is one of Law’s top receivers. — Bill Bloxsom photo

What Jonathan Law football coach Erik Larka feared, and what SCC teams had already found out was that slowing Cheshire High is nearly impossible when the rivals met at Lawmen Stadium last Thursday.

SCC Tier 1 standout Cheshire (3-1) showed why it is one of the top teams when the Rams earned a 38-7 victory, as Will Graikoski threw for two touchdowns and ran for another

Mike Plaskon scored on an 82-yard run in the fourth quarter for SCC Tier 3 Law (2-2), who will visit Tier 3 rival Branford High Friday at 7 p.m.

The Hornets (0-4) have lost to Guilford (35-14), New Fairfield (34-8), Sheehan (41-19) and Notre Dame-West Haven (40-13).

Law will be counting on quarterback Zach Smith to get back in the win column.

Plaskon and Alex Pratcher key Law’s running game behind an offensive line that includes David Tortora, Storm Furtado, Justin Abe, Andrew Paulus and Austin Danville.

Dean Pettway, Hayden Hulme, Cole Egersheim and Ethan Saley provide Smith with a talented quartet of receivers.

Abe, Jack Bombace, Paulus and E.J. Ortiz man the Law defensive line.

Ryan Pisacane, Egersheim, Tortora and Danville are among the linebackers.

Jimmy Boyle, Saley and Pratcher man the secondary.

