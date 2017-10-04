Football: Lions visit Tigers in Tier 2 showdown

The Foran High football team will face its biggest test of the season with a visit to Daniel Hand for an SCC Tier 2 game at the Surf Club in Madison on Friday at 7 p.m.
Coach Jeff Bevino’s Lions boast a 3-1 record after posting a 43-6 road win over Lyman Hall in Wallingford.
Foran has won three straight games since a week one loss to Wilbur Cross. The Lions have topped Brookfield (45-27), Harding High (34-22) and Lyman Hall.
The Tigers are 3-1, with wins over Hillhouse (34-16), Hamden (28-7) and Harding (37-6) and a loss to Shelton (21-19).
Dave Mastroianni, a former Foran standout and Columbia Lion, is head man at Tiger Town.
He is only the third coach at Hand, Larry Ciotti started the Tigers program 1971 and won four state titles.
Steve Filippone took over in 1989 and won seven state championships.
Mastroianni had been an assistant since 2007 and defensive coordinator since 2009.
Foran quarterback Jared Hubler has run for 730 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns.
Twice he has rushed for over 100 yards in a game.
Hubler has thrown for five touchdowns and 694 yards.
He ran for three scores and threw for another in the win over Lyman Hall (2-2).
Matt Cruz (199 yards on the season) and Matt Kennedy (174 yards) each ran for touchdowns.
Zac Cleary caught a 6-yard TD pass and kicked three PATs.
He has 29 catches on the season, worth 363 yards and three scores,
Hubler had 13 carries, including rushing scores of 30, 18 and 42 yards, versus the Trojans, and completed 8 of 13 passes.
Cleary had seven catches good for 112 yards.
Cruz and Max Tavitian caught two-point conversion passes.
The leaders on the offensive line are Ryan Michelson, Jordan McLenithan, Ryan Zarnoch, Mike Guerrero and Todd Gentley.
Mark Wooten, Victor Rios, Rich Piscitelli, Huber and Cruz are key to the defense.
Pacing the Hand Tigers thus far in the season are running back Delvontae Hutton (342 yards, 6 TDs, 2 games over 100 yards) and quarterback Phoenix Billings.
Billings has thrown for 566 yards, with six scores and five interceptions.
The junior has rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Chris Bartosic has caught 17 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.