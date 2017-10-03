Milford Mirror

Bicycle stolen during residential burglary

By Milford Mirror on October 3, 2017

This is a website photo of the bicycle stolen from the Tibbals Street home.

The Milford Police Department is trying to locate a burglar who stole a bicycle from an unoccupied home on Tibbals Street.

On Sept. 29, sometime between 2 and 3 p.m., an unknown person or people smashed a rear lower level sliding glass door to the home, which was then unoccupied, and stole a BigFlyer bicycle model SE, black with blue tires.

If anyone has information that could help identify the suspect they are asked to contact the Milford Police Department Detective Bureau, 203-877-1465, or Detective Sergeant Youd at 203-783-4728, [email protected] Reference case #4998-17.

