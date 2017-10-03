Hospital tea and fashion show next week at Yacht Club

The Milford Hospital Auxiliary will host its annual Scholarship Tea on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Milford Yacht Club, 131 Trumbull Ave.

A fashion show featuring clothing and accessories from the Enchanted Window Gift Shop will highlight the gathering.

Modeled by Milford Hospital junior volunteers and auxilians, a wide assortment of boutique merchandise will be available for immediate purchase at a 20% discount during the event.

Tickets are $25 each and include coffee, tea, assorted tea sandwiches and desserts.

Proceeds provide scholarships to outstanding Milford Hospital junior volunteers each year.

For reservations or additional information, call the auxiliary office at 203-647-6654.

Another fashion event will take place that evening.

Milford Hospital’s Enchanted Window Gift Shop will be presenting an evening of friendship, food, fun and fashion Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Milford Yacht Club beginning at 6 p.m.

The show will feature the latest trends in seasonal and holiday fashion modeled by hospital staffers and volunteers. Clothing, outerwear, scarves, handbags, jewelry and more will be available for purchase at discounted prices.

For the last five years, the Enchanted Window, in partnership with the hospital auxiliary, has offered a daytime show and boutique to sold-out crowds. By popular request, it is now adding the evening event. Space is expected to fill quickly. Tickets are $30 and will include hors d’oeuvres and fashion show.

A cash bar will be available. Proceeds will benefit Milford Hospital. For more information or to reserve tickets, contact Marla Russell [email protected] or call at 203-876-4059.