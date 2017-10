An unruly bus rider was charged with breach of the peace Oct. 2 after he allegedly kicked the bus door and yelled profanities at the bus driver.

Police said the incident took place at 8 p.m. at the Connecticut Post Mall. Lance Barrett, 44, of Sherman, reportedly became unruly at the Connecticut Post Mall bus stop.

Police said he cracked the bus door when he kicked it.

Also charged with criminal mischief, Barrett was released from police custody on his promise to appear in court Oct. 31.