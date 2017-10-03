Eversource to string new lines with helicopter

Eversource Energy will be using a helicopter to help string new high-voltage transmission lines on structures along existing rights of way in Stratford and Milford.

These line upgrades are necessary to support the new CPV Towantic gas-fired generating plant in Oxford. (Although Eversource is not a partner in that project, it has an obligation to connect the approved generating plant to the electric transmission network and upgrade the transmission infrastructure as necessary.) Use of the helicopter is significantly safer and less impactful than conventional ground-based cable pulling methods.



Flights will occur intermittently between Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 14, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting, at utility right of way crossing the Housatonic River in Stratford and Milford.

The yellow Hughes MD-500 helicopter with registration letters N502MM will be used.

To ensure the safe completion of this work, state and local police, traffic control vehicles, and signs will be deployed on River Road (Rt. 110), Stratford, to help manage the flow of traffic as the helicopter pulls the lines over the roadway.