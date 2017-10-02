Boys soccer: Foran High’s Cardona breaks deadlock

Foran High defeated Bunnell High, 4-2, in an out of conference boys soccer game in Stratford on Monday.

Coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions broke a 2-2 tie when Glaymer Cardona scored a pair of goals.

His tally in the 69th minute gave Foran the 3-2 lead.

It was the third goal in the game over a three-minute span.

Brendan May, from Jordan Brennan, scored in the 66th minute for a 2-1 Lion lead.

Bunnell’s Raphael Mesias, with Tyler Cartagena assisting, tied the game in the 68th minute for coach Jim Ginand’s Bulldogs.

Cardona put Foran back in front off an assist from Tyler Cook a minute later, then capped the scoring with a goal from Eric Haig in the 77th minute.

May had given Foran a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute. Brennan had the assist.

Mesias from Cartagena tied the game two minutes later.

Foran had 11 shots to seven for Bunnell.

The Lions’ Evan Miller had seven saves.

The Bulldogs’ Cody McCreanor had five saves.

Foran will host Jonathan Law on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.