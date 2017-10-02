Milford Mirror

Swimming and diving: Jonathan Law defeats Bunnell

By Milford Mirror on October 2, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law girls swimming and diving team defeated Bunnell High, 89-75, on Monday.

Winning the 200 medley relay (2:10.90) for Law were Athena Homorodean, Hennessey Shane, Brooke Nabors and Lily Baldieri.

Law’s Hannah Savoie was first in the 200 IM (2:26.99) and 100 butterfly (1:06.29).

Baldieri won the 50 freestyle (27.38) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.99).

Homorodean took first in the 500 freestyle (5:45.62) and the 100 backstroke (1:15.41).

Shane was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.02).

Bunnell’s Alix Agathos was first in the 200 freestyle.

Winning the 200 freestyle relay (2:03.67) for Bunnell were Agathos, Gwen Dascenzo, Julia Baldowski and Lili Dowell.

Dowell, Agathos, Baldowski and Savanna Yakush won the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.22).

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Girls tennis: Foran High defeats Bunnell Bulldogs
  2. Girls soccer: Foran ties Bunnell
  3. Shelton swims past Jonathan Law, 106-74
  4. Swimming and diving: Jonathan Law defeats Sheehan High

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Girls soccer: Foran Lions shut down Wilbur Cross Next Post Boys soccer: Foran High's Cardona breaks deadlock
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress