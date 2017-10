Girls soccer: Foran Lions shut down Wilbur Cross

Foran High defeated Wilbur Cross, 8-0, in an SCC girls volleyball match in New Haven on Monday.

Coach Casey Blake’s Lions improved to 3-2-3 and will play host to Jonathan Law (7-0-1) on Wednesday at 7:15.

Sara Portoff scored two goals.

Hayley Byers had a goal and two assists.

Cassandra Bennett,, Isabel Morales, Ariana Montero, Anna Lee Melton and Emma Lucas each scored a goal.

Yasmina Lingane had an assist.

Abilgail Lucas and Madeline Mitchell combined on the shutout.

Emma Konicki made 12 saves for Wilbur Cross.