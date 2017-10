The Jonathan Law girls soccer team defeated West Haven, 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-12), on Monday.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen improved to 7-2. They will visit Foran High (8-3) Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Madi Bucko had 17 assists.

Shawna Winters had 10 kills and four aces.

Colleen Goodwin had 10 kills and an ace.

Leading West Haven were Nancy Tapia (9 digs) and Irene Ronan (4 kills, 2 blocks).