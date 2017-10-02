Pedal for a Cause supports breast cancer battle

To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, JoyRide Cycling + Fitness Studio will host STAR 99.9’s Pinktober Pedal for a Cause fundraising event in their Ridgefield and Westport studios on Thursday, Oct. 5, to raise money to support Western Connecticut Health Network’s (WCHN) Breast Cancer Centers.

Star 99.9 personalities Anna Zap and Jay Raven, the co-hosts of The Anna and Raven Show, will join the rides during this second annual Pedal for a Cause, which will also include raffles for coveted items like concert tickets and JoyRide class packs.

The suggested minimum donation is $25 per rider. All donations will enable help support WCHN’s breast cancer services.

Both rides will be held Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The Westport ride will be led by JoyRide co-founder/co-owner Rhodie Lorenz of Westport, and the Ridgefield ride will be led by Jared Marinelli and Adam Keller, both of Ridgefield.

When JoyRide co-founders and Westport residents Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz founded their first boutique indoor cycling studio nearly seven years ago, hosting fundraisers and helping the community were central components of their ethos.

Advanced sign-up is recommended because classes fill quickly.

To sign up for the ride at JoyWestport, 1200 Post Road East (behind Crate & Barrel)t, visit joyridestudio.com/westport/events.

To sign up for the ride at JoyRidgefield, 62 Danbury Road, visit joyridestudio.com/ridgefield/events.

More information can be found at joyridestudio.com.