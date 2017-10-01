Senior Center events for October

FLU SHOT CLINIC

There will be a flu shot clinic at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, October 11 and Monday, October 16, 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Please do not arrive before 9:00 a.m. Call the Center’s Insurance Specialists, Jackie Sconzo or Laura Daneault at 877-5131 Monday through Friday, 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. to pre-register. Please have your insurance information available when you call.

SUPER BINGO

Super Bingo will be played at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Monday, October 2, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with an hour for lunch, 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. 203 877-5131

ADULT FAMILY LIVING PROGRAM

The Milford Senior Center, at 9 Jepson Drive, is hosting an Adult Family Living Program, Tuesday, October 3 at 1:00 p.m. The benefits and requirements for this program, offered by the State of Connecticut, under which, family members or friends, not spouses, can become Direct Care Givers for up to three eligible clients within the same home. The program is being presented by Juniper HomeCare.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER CLOSED COLUMBUS DAY

The Milford Senior Center will be closed Monday, October 9, Columbus Day, in observance of the holiday.

AARP SAFE DRIVER COURSE

The AARP Safe Driver Course will be offered at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, October 11, 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Call Ed Berry at 203-549-9629 to register.

ADVANCE CARE PLANNING

A presentation of planning in advance for Future Health Care Choices is available at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Thursday, October 12 at 1:00 p.m. Presented by Griffin Hospital.

AETNA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS

Jim Birarelli, from Birarelli Insurance , will be available to discuss 2018 Aetna Medicare Advantage Plans at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m. Call 203 877-5131 for additional details.

SHOWTIME AT THE MILFORD SENIOR CENTER

Soft ballads of the 60’s will be performed by Johnny Layne, a local entertainer at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. 203 877-5131

CONNECTICARE MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS

Connecticare Medicare Advantage Plans will be discussed at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive by Jim Birarelli of Birarelli Insurance Agency at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 19. 203 877-5131 for additional information.

ANTHEM BC/BS MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS

Tuesday, October 24 at 10:00 a.m. Jim Birarelli from Birarelli Insurance Agency will discuss Anthem BC/BS Medicare Advantage Plans at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. 2018 Plans will be discussed during the presentation. 203 877-5131 for details.

DIABETES 101 AND PREVENTION PROGRAM

You can learn the types of diabetes, the symptoms, risk factors, treatment options and the CDC’s Diabetes Prevention Program. The program will be presented by Mary Swansiger, BSN,MPH, Certified Diabetes Educator from Griffin Hospital, Wednesday, October 25 at 1:00 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. Additional information can be obtained by calling Amanda Berry, Program Director at the Milford Senior Center, at 203 877-5131.

ORAL HEALTH CARE FOR SENIORS

Dr. Salvatore Korecki, of Sensitive Care Cosmetic and Family Dentistry will review oral hygiene regiments to help save your teeth during a discussion at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Thursday, October 26 at 1:30 p.m. Treatment options from implants to natural looking dentures will be discussed. 203 877-5131 for additional details.

MOVIE MATINEE

The movie matinee “A Dog’s Purpose” will be shown at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Friday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. 203 877-5131.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

DJ Vinnie Carr will provide the music at the Milford Senior Center’s Halloween Party, Monday, October 30 at 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Snacks and desserts will be served. Tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased at the front office through Thursday, October 26th. Costumes are optional. 203 877-5131 for additional information.