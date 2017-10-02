Milford Mirror

Aldi closed for renovations

By Jill Dion on October 2, 2017 in Lead News · 1 Comments

Milford Aldi has closed for renovations.

While the corporate headquarters said the store was scheduled to close for renovations Oct. 9 and reopen in November, a shopper said the store is closed today, Oct. 2. Store employees had also said the store would be closing Oct. 2.

According to Bruce Persohn, the Aldi South Windsor division vice president, the remodeled store will feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials – such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

Jill Dion

  • tmc

    Are they gonna renovate the crappy food they sell and bad attitudes of the staff as well? NOT going back unless they do.

