Aldi closed for renovations

Milford Aldi has closed for renovations.

While the corporate headquarters said the store was scheduled to close for renovations Oct. 9 and reopen in November, a shopper said the store is closed today, Oct. 2. Store employees had also said the store would be closing Oct. 2.

According to Bruce Persohn, the Aldi South Windsor division vice president, the remodeled store will feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials – such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.