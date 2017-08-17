Milford Mirror

Police say man spit at construction workers

Editor’s Note: An earlier article indicated that 149 Bridgeport Avenue is the address of Pete’s Deli and News. However, it is also the address for John Michael’s Salon, and the incident had no connection with Pete’s Deli. We apologize for the error.

A Milford man was arrested Aug. 16 for reportedly yelling obscenities and spitting at construction workers on Bridgeport Avenue.

Police said John Iaffaldano, 54, of 149 Bridgeport Ave., approached a private duty construction officer at about 2:30 p.m. and claimed that the construction crew had broken the front window to his shop.

The officer investigated the complaint and found old tape covering the crack Iaffaldano claimed to be new, a police report states.

Iaffaldano was instructed to file a complaint with the construction company. He then began creating a disturbance by yelling obscenities at the construction crew and spitting at them.

He was charged with breach of peace and released from police custody on a promise to appear in court Sept. 12.

 

 

 

  • heavensdoor

    Sounds like a scam artist and possible drug addict.

  • Kevin Gallagher

    This guy has been arrested before after he created a disturbance at the Milford Irish Club. seems he thinks that no one should park in front of his “store”.

